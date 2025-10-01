Video: Woman Takes Father To Garba Night, Says "He Forgot We Had A Home"

In a heartwarming and slightly hilarious moment, a woman revealed what happened when she took her father to the Garba night. The video, posted on Instagram by a user named Naisha, gained huge traction, with social media users praising her father's spirited performances, wearing traditional clothes and sunglasses.

Watch the video here:

In the caption, the woman wrote, "He forgot we had a home. Love him! And honestly, I couldn't ask for a better garba partner than him."

"Sorry, Mom, we'd have been home hours ago, but this was your husband at Garba," an overlay text on the video read.

Garba is a traditional folk dance from Gujarat, deeply rooted in Navratri celebrations honouring Goddess Durga. People of all ages come together, dressed in vibrant attire, dancing in circles to rhythmic beats. Garba is open to everyone, regardless of dance experience - it's about joy and celebration.

Social media users praised the woman for sharing the video showcasing the father-daughter bond. "Navratri becomes extra special when the father joins the circle of joy," one user wrote.

"Uncle ne algorithm mogg krdi bhai lessgooooo, reel viral hogyi. HE IS THE MAIN CHARACTER FRR," another user wrote.

"Ek uncle ke jesa dost toh mai bhi deserve krta hu," a third user wrote.