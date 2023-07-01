Video Shows Cop Pouring Water On People Sleeping On Railway Platform, Official Responds

The video has accumulated more than 2 million views and over 11,000 likes.

A video showing a policeman pouring water from a bottle on people sleeping on a platform at Pune Railway Station is going viral on social media. The short clip was shared on Twitter on Friday by user Rupen Chowdhury.

The video shows a Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel spraying water on people sleeping on the platform of the railway station. "RIP Humanity. Pune Railway Station," the user wrote while sharing the clip.

Since being shared, the video has caught the attention of several social media users. It even grabbed the attention of Pune's Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Indu Dubey, who called the incident deeply regrettable.

"Sleeping on the Platform causes inconvenience to others however the way it was handled is not a suitable way of counseling passengers," Ms Dubey said. However, she added that "concerned staff has been suitably advised to deal with passengers with dignity, politeness & decency. This incident is deeply regretted".

Meanwhile, the video has accumulated more than 2 million views and over 11,000 likes. In the comment section, while some users called the incident "shameful", others tagged the concerned authorities and called for better waiting rooms.

"Government should create more waiting areas so they don't have to sleep on the platforms and yes the trains need to be on time," wrote one user. "Shame on this Police man!" said another.

Some users even commented in favour of the police. "Seems a very mild way to enforce the rule or law not to sleep on the platform to me. It's more like a reminder," wrote one. "Salute to this policeman for exercising his duty so creatively. If people start sleeping on platforms, staircase etc, imagine how passengers who are in hurry will pass through," said another.