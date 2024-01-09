Video Of Woman Eating Rice With Hands At Airport Divides Internet

The clip has accumulated more than 23 million views.

A video of a woman eating rice with her hands at an airport has surfaced online and prompted a discussion among netizens. The short clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user JusB (@@jusbdonthate). "Y'all, why this lady sat next to me eating with her damn hands? In a nasty airport," the user, who according to her bio is a US citizen, wrote. "Thank you thank you hand eaters. We can all thank you for leaving your saliva around our airports & public spaces. Raising the chances of us having to go back into mask mandates. Leave your hand sucking at home. Share your bowl of rice in at home with your family and ur," she added in a separate tweet.

Y'all, why this lady sat next to me eating with her damn hands? In a nasty airport. pic.twitter.com/qzw3NeyZqI — JusB🪷🇺🇲 (@jusbdonthate) January 6, 2024

The X user shared the post on Sunday and since then, the clip has accumulated more than 23 million views. The video has sparked a discussion on social media. While some users called the woman "unhygienic", others called out the Twitter user for racism. Some users also blasted the original poster for recording the woman without her consent.

"Y'all be so invested in other peoples lives like damn you recording a stranger eat and you don't find that creepy and weird," wrote one user. "And you filming her without her consent is more disgusting," said another.

"If it was an American having fries you wouldn't bat an eye. It's not like she's sharing it with you either it's her own portion and how she culturally does things and it's less wasteful in terms of cutlery. You're the weirdo for filming a random person in an airport," commented a third user.

"You forget that different cultures exist? if somebody was eating fries with their hands, I highly doubt you'd be secretly videoing them. all of this whilst you have India's national flower in your display name," added another.

However, the Twitter user refused to back down. "Culture aside. Is rice really a finger food? Shoving grains into your mouth with saliva at an airport is appalling. At least with a French fry, you don't have to eat the portion you touched. You wouldn't believe the number of ppl who don't wash their hands," the user wrote.

"It's her mouth, her hands. Stop interfering and mind your business. Your handle name and your actions don't match," added a fourth user, while another explained why anyone eating their food with their hands shouldn't be anybody else's problem.