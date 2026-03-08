Video Shows Moment Iranian Drone Struck Dubai Airport, Halting Ops

Flight operations at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended on Saturday after a drone crashed near one of the airport's terminals during an aerial interception linked to ongoing attacks attributed to Iran.

The moment was captured in a video filmed by a witness, showing a large plume of smoke rising close to the airport complex after the object fell from the sky.

The footage appears to show a drone approaching the airport area moments before impact. In the clip, the object descends rapidly before crashing near what appears to be Concourse A, followed by a loud explosion and a thick cloud of smoke billowing into the air.

Witnesses reported hearing a powerful blast shortly after the drone was intercepted. The video circulating online shows smoke spreading across the area near the terminal entrance as airport activity abruptly halted. "Ya Allah! Straight to the airport!" the person filming the video was heard saying. "Oh my God, straight to the aircraft."

Authorities said the incident occurred after the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence activated air defence systems to respond to missile and drone threats reportedly originating from Iran.

In a statement on social media, the Dubai Media Office said airport operations were paused as a precaution. “For the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended.”

Officials later clarified that the incident was caused by debris falling after an interception and described it as a “minor incident,” adding that no injuries were reported. Authorities also dismissed some reports circulating on social media about damage at the airport, though they did not provide further details.

The temporary shutdown caused disruption to flights, with data from Flightradar24 showing several aircraft circling above the city in holding patterns while the situation was assessed.

Middle East aviation giant Emirates announced that it was suspending all flights to and from Dubai until further notice and advised passengers not to travel to the airport.

Hours later, airport authorities said services had begun to gradually resume. Operations restarted partially at Dubai International Airport (DXB) as well as Al Maktoum International Airport, though passengers were urged to check with airlines before heading to the airport due to changing schedules.