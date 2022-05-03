Video: Elephants Beat Summer Heat With Muddy Water, Internet Delighted

A herd of elephants is seen enjoying in muddy water.

Temperatures in several parts of India are reaching new highs as a result of heat wave-like conditions, and not only humans but animals too are trying to escape the heat.

A video is going viral on social media where a herd of elephants can be seen enjoying in muddy water, to cool themselves amid scorching heat.

Some fun. This is how they are killing the heat !! pic.twitter.com/rcChYfWChy — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 2, 2022

According to the post on Twitter, this video has been captured from Rasgovindpur Forest Range, Baripada Division, Mayurbhanj, Odisha and has been shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan with caption: “Some fun. This is how they are killing the heat !!”

He said in a subsequent tweet, “This is called as wallowing. Elephants love to do that. It keeps them cool. Elephants don't have sweat glands but have high volume to surface area ratio and hence heat is generated. So, heat dissipation in this manner or by flapping their ears is very important”.

The video has received over 48,000 views and 3,200 likes on Twitter. Users have left beautiful comments on the video since it has been posted.

Mr Kaswan is an Indian Forest Officer who keeps on posting adorable animal videos on his social media platform. He has over 3.8 Lakh followers on Twitter.