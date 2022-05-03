Viral Video: Baby Girl's Thank You Hug To Grandpa After Disney Show Melts Hearts On Internet

Children have a special place for their grandparents in their hearts. In today's busy lifestyle, there are many stories of grandparents coming forward to help in upbringing of their grandkids. And over the years, both build memories which they cherish for years.

An adorable video of a baby girl is going viral on social media where she hugs her grandfather for taking her to Disney On Ice show.

The video was shared on Instagram on April 24 by Maria Galati Hill with caption, “Thanking her grandpa for taking her to Disney on Ice.”

Also Read | Fan Says He'll Eat 50 'Rasgullas' If KKR Wins. Team Responds

It has received over 1,200 likes and numerous comments from Instagram users who are filled with joy looking at the way the little girl hugs her grandfather.

“Those eyes of JOY! God bless her and her family,” one such user commented.

“That's wonderful. I hope they had a great time,” a second user commented.

Also Read | Viral Video: Woman Gives Food To Giraffes From Her Hotel's Balcony

The Instagram profile of Maria Galati Hill is filled with her daughter's videos and pictures which makes the profile more adorable. Ms Hill works as a marketer at Galati Yacht Sales.

Disney on Ice, formerly known as Walt Disney's World on Ice, is a touring ice show produced by Feld Entertainment's Ice Follies And Holiday on Ice Inc, in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company.