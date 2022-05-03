Viral Video: Woman Gives Food To Giraffes From Her Hotel's Balcony

The woman is seen sharing food with three giraffes from the balcony.

A video is going viral on social media where a woman is seen sharing food with three giraffes from the balcony. According to a post on Twitter, the place is a hotel called The Giraffe Manor in Nairobi.

Sharing breakfast with the giraffes.. ???? pic.twitter.com/aYul0BBgUH — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 1, 2022

“Sharing breakfast with the giraffes,” says the caption of the post shared by Buitengebieden.

This video has received over 18,000 likes and over 2.8 lakh views on Twitter.

People have admired the video.

“I went to Giraffe Manor 6yrs ago! They have these cauldrons of pellets guests get to feed the giraffes. The giraffes mill about in the morning/breakfast and then in the afternoon you get another opportunity to feed them,” a user tweeted.

Due to its distinctive look and peculiar appearances, people love watching giraffe's videos all over the social media.

"With so much distress in the world your animal features add a calmness to one's life," a user commented.

"Omg I love," a third user commented on the video with emojis and hearts.

