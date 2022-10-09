Video Of Baby Polar Bear Enjoying With Mother In The Ice Amazes Internet

Picture shows mother polar bear playing with its youngster.

There are plenty of videos on the internet that can transform your day. Videos showing wild animals having fun in their natural habitat or performing their everyday routines are widely posted on social media. They become popular with viewers as well. One such video shows a polar bear playing with its youngster on the surrounding ice.

The video has been shared by a user named Buitengebieden on Twitter on Saturday with caption, "Mommy and her cub."

The 9-second clip shows mother bear relaxing on the surrounding ice, while the youngster tries to play with its mother. The little cub is shown crawling on its mother's body and kissing it. The mother bear adores her baby back and enjoys playing with it.

The viral clip has accumulated around 2.2 million views and more than 1.2 lakh likes. Over 13,000 users have retweeted the post and numerous have adored the beauty of the mother-baby duo playing in the ice.

One user wrote, "Precious...hope they are safe and live a long healthy life."

Thanking the user for sharing the clip, a second one commented, "I love what you share with us. This is definitely one of the best."

"I still don't understand how some animals can be dangerous and so cute at the same time," wrote another user while sharing the video.

Polar bears are stocky creatures with a long neck, tiny head, short, rounded ears, and a short tail. These creatures are frequently spotted enjoying in their natural surroundings.

