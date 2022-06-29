Video Of Baby Elephant Cuddling With Keeper Warms Hearts On Internet

The video has garnered more than 2.7 million views.

A video of a baby elephant cuddling with its keeper has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Instagram by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the clip has garnered more than 2.7 million views and thousands of comments and likes.

“An elephant snuggle session. They may weigh about 250 pounds at birth, but elephant calves are just like any other baby. Aside from practical needs, they also thrive off physical affection and lots of interaction. Keepers like Joseph provide this care around the clock, ensuring every orphan grows up knowing the love and support of a family,” the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

The clip opens to show the keeper lying on the ground. On the other hand, the baby elephant is seen partially perched on top of the man giving him hugs. The smile on the keeper's face and the baby elephant's gestures make the video a delight to watch.

Viral Video | Woman Offers Water To Thirsty Squirrel, Internet Overwhelmed

The post prompted social media users to share various love-filled comments. One user wrote, “Never been more jealous of anyone's job in my life- love this.” Another said, “Awww you are so loved, Joseph, by all the babies in your care! They know they are loved too and are thriving in your care!”

“I can't stop watching this,” expressed third, while a fourth user said, “Looks this so lovely, warm my heart”.

Meanwhile, in another adorable video, a US-based model recently had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The hilarious footage, shared by Storyful, showed the boisterous baby getting close to Megan Milan bumping her to the ground before rolling on top of her. The younger was stronger than he seemed as he even managed to tear the model's skirt by stepping on the hem.