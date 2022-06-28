Video: Woman Offers Water To Thirsty Squirrel, Internet Overwhelmed

A woman helping a thirsty squirrel drinking water from a bottle.

Extreme temperatures are impacting humans as well as animals. Many of us try to help animals during heatwaves by keeping keeping a bowl of water outside our houses or on rooftops.

A video showing such a gesture is winning hearts on the internet. The video shows a woman helping a thirsty squirrel drinking water from a bottle.

It has been shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter with the caption, "Stay hydrated."

With over 2.5 million views and more than one lakh on Twitter, the video has received numerous beautiful remarks in the comment section. Many users also shared the videos of their pets.

More than 10,000 users have been re-tweeted the post so far.

"How good would this make you feel......sharing is caring," a user wrote while another user said, "Poor little thing was very thirsty."

"And also keep hydrated those small ones," a third user commented.

Videos shared by Buitengebieden gain much popularity on social media.

A recent viral video showed two women standing with their foreheads touching, while another person directs a falcon into the small gap between their faces.

The falcon flies fast and low, released by a person who had been holding the large bird of prey. The women appear scared at first, but soon look at ease.

The clip received over 5.5 million views and more than 2 lakh likes so far. More than 21,000 users re-tweeted the post.



