Video Of A Man Casually Jumping Across Rooftop Of 23-Storey New York Building Goes Viral

Luckily, the man lands each jump with ease

A man dressed in a black suit was seen casually jumping across the rooftop of a high-rise building in New York, US. Posted by Emmy Award-winning film director Erik Ljung, the video shows a man talking on his phone while standing on the awnings of a window at the 115-year-old 90 West St. building.

After hanging up the call, the man then hops around from awning to awning, which had dramatic slopes. He was not wearing any protective gear to prevent falling from the high-rise building.

Thankfully, the man lands each jump with ease and seconds later he got inside through an unlocked window.

Along with the video, Mr Ljung wrote, "Been getting a lot of questions... I have no idea what dude was doing. He was already hopping around from awning to awning when we first saw him. First from right of frame to left. Got to corner where o started filming (2nd slide), looks like he made a call and looked around for about a minute, then hopped back in the direction he came when we first saw him and then climbed in a window. It was wet out and he was wearing dress shoes. We were all watching like. This is right next to the 911 memorial on West St."

Watch the video here:

The video triggered funny reactions on social media. A user wrote, "Hahaha. That's not a first-timer. But that head scratch was like a dammit not again. Maybe he got locked out on the rooftop not knowing it would lock behind him. It's the shade drop after he enters that got me like whyyyy?"Another comment read, "In my head I'm going to pretend he's a stunt man and seeing if this is doable for a movie... otherwise."

"Had to go call his side chick real quick," the third expressed.