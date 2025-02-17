Clips Of Women's Check-Up At Gujarat Hospital Shared On YouTube, Probe Ordered

After horror stories from changing rooms in hotels and malls with hidden cameras, several videos of women being examined at a maternity hospital in Gujarat have been uploaded to YouTube and Telegram channels, putting a question mark on the security of women at an institution widely considered to be safe.

The CCTV clips - showing nursing staff administering injections to women patients - from Rajkot's Payal Maternity Home were widely shared online and eventually came to the notice of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police.

When the hospital's director was questioned, he claimed that the CCTV server was hacked.

"I don't know how the hospital videos went viral. Our CCTV server seems to have been hacked. However, we are also unaware of why this happened and will inform the police. We will also lodge a complaint and cooperate with the police in investigating all the issues," Dr Amit Akbari, who works at the hospital, said.

A case has also been filed by the Rajkot Cyber Crime Police. The team has been interrogating the entire hospital staff, including doctors.

"The content of the videos is being investigated. We are investigating who took these videos and for what purpose. We will file a case under sections 66E, 67 of the Cyber Crime IT Act," police said.

- With inputs from Mahendra Prasad.