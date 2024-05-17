Viral Video Adds 'Animal' Twist To Dhoni Vs Kohli Clash In RCB Vs CSK Match

Cricket fans express their devotion through an endless stream of creative outlets.

The stage is set for a nail-biting encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this Saturday. This high-stakes match will not only determine the final playoff spot for the IPL 2024, but it could also mark the last IPL appearance for legendary cricketer MS Dhoni if CSK loses.

While the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the clash, social media has taken a creative turn. A video inspired by the climax scene of the recent film "Animal" has gone viral, garnering significant attention. The video cleverly reimagines the intense emotions and rivalry between the two teams and the two greats of the game, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, using clips from the movie.

Watch the video here:

Final Shutdown on 18 May 🥹 pic.twitter.com/wLoIzK7K3K — Prof cheems ॐ (@Prof_Cheems) May 16, 2024

After seeing the video, a wave of comments flooded social media, with many fans suggesting the long-haired character's look would have suited MS Dhoni perfectly.

This creative fan-made video highlights the immense hype surrounding the upcoming match. With the stakes so high, it's no surprise that fans are finding unique ways to express their excitement and anticipation.

The actual match itself promises to be a thriller. While CSK is currently favoured to secure the playoff spot, rain may play a role; two IPL games this week have already been washed out. Weather forecasts predict thunderstorms and a high chance of rain during the match.

Whether the weather cooperates or not, one thing is certain: the RCB vs CSK clash is bound to be a spectacle, both on the field and online, with cricket fans showcasing their passion and creativity.