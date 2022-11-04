Video: Man In Madhya Pradesh Finds Cobra Hiding Inside His Blanket, Runs For His Life

A black venomous cobra was found inside a man's blanket in MP

As we all know, snakes have a notorious reputation of sliding and hiding in unlikely places. This time, a youth in Madhya Pradesh's Sironja village was left aghast after he discovered a snake hiding inside his blanket. Apparently, the snake, a black venomous cobra, was lazing inside his bed cover the entire night. The youth made the shocking discovery in the morning after he found something moving inside his blanket. At around 6am, when he removed the blanket cover, he found the massive black serpent lurking and hissing. He ran out of the house screaming, throwing the blanket towards one side of the bed, with the snake still clinging on to the blanket.

A video of the incident shows the resting snake, still inside the blanket. When the youth poked the blanket, the cobra raised its hood, in a defensive response. Cobras are best known for the hood they flare when they feel threatened or are about to strike.

The panicked man quickly dialled a snake rescuer's number who safely evacuated the reptile out of the room with the help of a stick. Later, the video shows the snake rescuer taking the cobra outside the house, while displaying it and holding it in his bare hands.

Black cobras are not endangered, and are common throughout India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. These cobras are also renowned for their potentially fatal venom.

Such incidents have become quite common. Previously, a giant cobra was seen hiding inside a scooterette. A video of the incident showed a conservationist trying to capture the spectacled cobra hidden inside the scooterette. The man managed to grab its tail and captured the serpent with his bare hands.