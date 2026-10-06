Indian-Origin Woman In Canada Aggressively Confronts Pedestrian Over Traffic Dispute, Arrested

An Indian-origin woman was arrested by police in Calgary, Canada, after a confrontation with a pedestrian was caught on camera and widely shared on social media. According to accounts circulating online, the incident began when a vehicle allegedly failed to yield to a pedestrian crossing the street. The pedestrian then started recording the encounter on his phone, after which the situation reportedly escalated.

The video shows the woman getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle and approaching the man. She can be heard telling him that it was not legal to record her before reaching towards his phone. The confrontation then became physical. The woman allegedly grabbed the man by his backpack and attempted to pull him across the street as he continued recording the incident.

Police were called to the scene shortly afterwards and arrested the woman.

Reports circulating online also claimed that the woman's husband, who was driving the vehicle, was found to be operating it without valid insurance. Authorities have not publicly commented on the viral footage beyond the reported arrest.

Watch the video here:

The video has since received thousands of views online, with users debating the woman's conduct and the legality of recording people in public places. Many users criticised the woman's actions, particularly her alleged attempt to stop the pedestrian from filming before the confrontation turned physical. Others praised the man for contacting the police.

The Calgary incident comes weeks after another case involving an Indian-origin woman in Canada gained attention on social media.

An Indian woman identified as Raj Tiwana was arrested following a confrontation with her tenant. The tenant later shared a series of videos alleging repeated harassment and interference by his landlady. The dispute reportedly began after Tiwana objected to the tenant using a barbecue in the garden with a friend. She allegedly claimed that the tenant was attempting to burn down her property.