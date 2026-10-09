IIT Roorkee, University of Calgary To Collaborate On Joint Doctoral Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (Roorkee) and University of Calgary, Canada have signed an agreement for a Joint Doctoral Degree Programme (JDDP) making a significant step towards a strong academic collaboration, research partnership and global mobility between the two institutions.

The agreement was signed in Calgary, Canada in the presence of academic leaders and faculty members from both institutions. From IIT Roorkee, the delegation included Professor K. K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, Professor Karun Rawat, Dean, International Relations, Professor Naveen Navani, Dean, Academic Affairs, Professor Siddhartha Khare and Professor Komal Tripathi.

Representing the University of Calgary were, Dr. Sandra Davidson, Provost and Vice President (Academic), Dr. Tara Beattie, Vice-Provost and Dean, Faculty of Graduate Studies, Dr. Anders Nygren, Dean, Schulich School of Engineering, and Dr. Gopal Achari, Department Head, Civil Engineering, Schulich School of Engineering.

Joint Doctoral Programme to Promote Collaborative Research

The agreement will provide structure for joint supervision and interdisciplinary doctoral research, while supporting the academic mobility between IIT Roorkee and University of Calgary. The programme is expected to create room for researchers and doctoral scholars to work collaboratively across disciplines and institutions.

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This collaboration will focus on areas associated with major global and industrial challenges. These include sustainable development, circular economy, clean energy, and water and water management. The partnership will also cover critical minerals and technologies aligned with the semiconductor ecosystem.

Focus on Innovation and Global Challenges

Apart from the academic and research collaboration, the agreement also focuses on innovation, entrepreneurship and technology commercialisation. The partnership aims to support the translation of advanced research into practical solutions with societal and industrial impact.

The agreement between IIT Roorkee and the University of Calgary therefore brings together the academic expertise from both institutions providing a platform for interdisciplinary research and international academic mobility.