IIT Roorkee Offers 6-Week Winter Training And Internship In AI: Apply By November 30

IIT Roorkee: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is launching a six-week winter training and internship programme across various domains integrated with artificial intelligence. Candidates who are interested in learning AI skills and gain exposure can apply for this programme by November 30, 2026 through the official website, eict.iitr.ac.in.

Any candidates pursuing BCA, BSc, M.Tech, MCA, ME, BE, B.Tech or any undergraduate or postgraduate course from any college can apply for this programme. Those registering for the training session must not have prior coding skill knowledge as the session will start from introductory level. To join this programme, applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 8,000.

The winter training and internship programme will be conducted in online mode by the institute's Electronics and Information Communication Technology (EICT) Academy in two batches. The first batch will start on December 14, 2026 and the second batch will begin on January 4, 2027.

List of AI courses and Modules

Candidates can check the courses that are being offered and the modules below:

Generative AI & Prompt Engineering

Introduction to AI Generative AI & LLMs

Fundamentals of Large Language Models

Python & AI Development Fundamentals

Prompt Engineering Fundamentals

Advanced Prompt Engineering Techniques

Working with OpenAI, Gemini & Hugging Face

LangChain & AI Application Development

Machine Learning and Agentic AI

Introduction to AI, Machine Learning & Agentic AI

Python Programming Fundamentals

Python Libraries for AI & ML

Statistics & Data Preprocessing

Machine Learning Fundamentals

Deep Learning Basics

AI-Powered Full Stack Web Development

Introduction to Web Development & MERN Stack

HTML Fundamentals

CSS & Responsive Web Design

JavaScript Fundamentals

AI-Powered Web Development

Data Science using Python

Introduction to Data Science & Python

Python Programming Fundamentals

Python Libraries for Data Science

Data Visualization using Python

Statistics for Data Science

Internet of Thing & Edge AI

Introduction to IoT & Edge

AI Electronics & Hardware Fundamentals

Programming Fundamentals for IoT

Sensors, Actuators & Data Acquisition

IoT Communication & Connectivity

Once the programme is completed candidates will receive certification from EICT Academy, IIT Roorkee.