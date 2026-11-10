IIT Roorkee Offers 6-Week Winter Training And Internship In AI: Apply By November 30

IIT Roorkee: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is launching a six-week winter training and internship programme across various domains integrated with artificial intelligence. Candidates who are interested in learning AI skills and gain exposure can apply for this programme by November 30, 2026 through the official website, eict.iitr.ac.in.
Any candidates pursuing BCA, BSc, M.Tech, MCA, ME, BE, B.Tech or any undergraduate or postgraduate course from any college can apply for this programme. Those registering for the training session must not have prior coding skill knowledge as the session will start from introductory level. To join this programme, applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 8,000.
The winter training and internship programme will be conducted in online mode by the institute's Electronics and Information Communication Technology (EICT) Academy in two batches. The first batch will start on December 14, 2026 and the second batch will begin on January 4, 2027.
List of AI courses and Modules
Candidates can check the courses that are being offered and the modules below:
Generative AI & Prompt Engineering
- Introduction to AI Generative AI & LLMs
- Fundamentals of Large Language Models
- Python & AI Development Fundamentals
- Prompt Engineering Fundamentals
- Advanced Prompt Engineering Techniques
- Working with OpenAI, Gemini & Hugging Face
- LangChain & AI Application Development
Machine Learning and Agentic AI
- Introduction to AI, Machine Learning & Agentic AI
- Python Programming Fundamentals
- Python Libraries for AI & ML
- Statistics & Data Preprocessing
- Machine Learning Fundamentals
- Deep Learning Basics
AI-Powered Full Stack Web Development
- Introduction to Web Development & MERN Stack
- HTML Fundamentals
- CSS & Responsive Web Design
- JavaScript Fundamentals
- AI-Powered Web Development
Data Science using Python
- Introduction to Data Science & Python
- Python Programming Fundamentals
- Python Libraries for Data Science
- Data Visualization using Python
- Statistics for Data Science
Internet of Thing & Edge AI
- Introduction to IoT & Edge
- AI Electronics & Hardware Fundamentals
- Programming Fundamentals for IoT
- Sensors, Actuators & Data Acquisition
- IoT Communication & Connectivity
Once the programme is completed candidates will receive certification from EICT Academy, IIT Roorkee.