Advertisement

IIT Roorkee Offers 6-Week Winter Training And Internship In AI: Apply By November 30

The IIT Roorkee is launching a winter training and Internship program in AI for six weeks which will be held in online mode. Candidates can apply for it by November 30, 2026

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IIT Roorkee Offers 6-Week Winter Training And Internship In AI: Apply By November 30
To join this programme, applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 8,000.
Promo Banner

IIT Roorkee: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is launching a six-week winter training and internship programme across various domains integrated with artificial intelligence. Candidates who are interested in learning AI skills and gain exposure can apply for this programme by November 30, 2026 through the official website, eict.iitr.ac.in.

Any candidates pursuing BCA, BSc, M.Tech, MCA, ME, BE, B.Tech or any undergraduate or postgraduate course from any college can apply for this programme. Those registering for the training session must not have prior coding skill knowledge as the session will start from introductory level. To join this programme, applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 8,000. 

The winter training and internship programme will be conducted in online mode by the institute's Electronics and Information Communication Technology (EICT) Academy in two batches. The first batch will start on December 14, 2026 and the second batch will begin on January 4, 2027.

List of AI courses and Modules

Candidates can check the courses that are being offered and the modules below:
Generative AI & Prompt Engineering

  • Introduction to AI Generative AI & LLMs 
  • Fundamentals of Large Language Models 
  • Python & AI Development Fundamentals 
  • Prompt Engineering Fundamentals 
  • Advanced Prompt Engineering Techniques 
  • Working with OpenAI, Gemini & Hugging Face 
  • LangChain & AI Application Development

Machine Learning and Agentic AI

  • Introduction to AI, Machine Learning & Agentic AI 
  • Python Programming Fundamentals 
  • Python Libraries for AI & ML 
  • Statistics & Data Preprocessing 
  • Machine Learning Fundamentals 
  • Deep Learning Basics

AI-Powered Full Stack Web Development

  • Introduction to Web Development & MERN Stack 
  • HTML Fundamentals 
  • CSS & Responsive Web Design
  • JavaScript Fundamentals
  • AI-Powered Web Development

Data Science using Python

  • Introduction to Data Science & Python 
  • Python Programming Fundamentals 
  • Python Libraries for Data Science 
  • Data Visualization using Python 
  • Statistics for Data Science

Internet of Thing & Edge AI

  • Introduction to IoT & Edge 
  • AI Electronics & Hardware Fundamentals 
  • Programming Fundamentals for IoT 
  • Sensors, Actuators & Data Acquisition 
  • IoT Communication & Connectivity

Once the programme is completed candidates will receive certification from EICT Academy, IIT Roorkee.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IIT Rookee, IIT Roorkee News
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com