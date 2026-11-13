IIT Roorkee Student Dies By Suicide, Cops Recover Note

A 20-year-old student of IIT Roorkee was found hanging in his hostel room, with police recovering a purported suicide note from the room, officials said on Friday.

The student, Ayush Rajauria, was a second-year student of the institute's BS-MS programme in Mathematics and Computing and hailed from Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad.

According to police, the incident came to light around midnight on Thursday after Kuldeep Singh Negi, a security officer at IIT Roorkee, informed the Kotwali Roorkee police that a student had died by suicide in room number BS 10 on the second floor of Govind Bhawan hostel.

Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Bisht, accompanied by a police team and a field unit, reached the spot. After the door failed to open, it was forced open with the assistance of security guards. The student's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a bedsheet, police said.

The body was subsequently sent to the Civil Hospital in Roorkee for a post-mortem examination. Police also examined the student's laptop but found no suspicious information so far. The scene was videographed as part of the investigation, they added.

The police said the student's family had been informed and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death was underway.

In a statement, IIT Roorkee expressed grief over the student's death and extended condolences to his family.

Sonika Srivastava, the institute's media cell in-charge, said the circumstances surrounding the incident were under police investigation.

"The institute is extending its full cooperation to the authorities and remains committed to providing all necessary support to the family. The institute stands with the campus community and will provide all necessary support to those affected by this unfortunate incident. The institute has also appealed to everyone to respect the privacy of the bereaved family and to refrain from any speculation regarding the incident," Srivastava said.