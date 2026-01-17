Video: How A Simple Village Visit In China Turned An Indian Man Into A Sensation

An Indian traveller had an experience he never expected during a visit to a remote village in China's Yunnan province, where he suddenly became the centre of attention at a local cultural festival.

The man, identified as Advik, shared a video on Instagram showing his visit to a traditional festival organised by a tribal community in the region. What started as a quiet cultural trip quickly turned into an unusual moment when villagers began surrounding him to take photographs.

In the video, Advik is seen wearing the traditional attire of the local tribe, a move that appeared to impress and excite the villagers. As he blended into the celebrations, people reportedly lined up to click pictures with him. Advik later claimed that more than 1,000 photos were taken during the event.

The clip captures cheerful villagers, lively festival scenes and repeated photo sessions, with locals smiling and posing enthusiastically. Advik also shared glimpses of traditional food prepared for the festival, giving viewers a peek into local customs and daily life.

Towards the end of the video, Advik admits he was surprised by the attention and warmth he received. He said he never imagined being treated like a celebrity in a small village far from home. The video ends with text describing his amazement at how warmly foreigners are welcomed in such communities.

The video quickly gained traction online, with viewers reacting warmly to the scenes of cultural exchange. Many users praised the kindness and hospitality of the villagers, with one commenting that it was heartening to watch. Another user remarked that such warmth could make anyone feel at home in China, while a third described the traveller as lucky, calling Chinese people kind and welcoming.