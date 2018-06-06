Video: Dutch PM Mark Rutte Mops Floor After Spilling Coffee. Internet Is All Praise

Watch the clip here:
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte dropped his coffee cup today in Parliament, then cleaned up the mess himself under loud cheers of the Parliament's cleaners. pic.twitter.com/hHhcP24YHQ— Cees Van Beek (@ceesvanbeek) June 4, 2018
In a longer version of the clip, he even gets a lesson in adjusting the mop to his height from employees - in case he spills his coffee again.
True democracy, true leadership, no luxuriousness, no circle of sycophants and apple-polishers, no protocol, true public servant not ruler, simple & humble style of politics— Ameer Abbas (@ameerabbas84) June 5, 2018
Dutch PM Rutte accidentally spilled his coffee and then did not hesitate to clean up the mess himself. pic.twitter.com/9MhkX7vAmI
The leader was applauded on Twitter for showing humility and most agreed that other leaders could take some cues from the 51-year-old.
You have to lead by example— venkat a iyer (@venkat_a_iyer) June 5, 2018
I would say he did what was expected of him, regardless of his function.— (@tthemistocleous) June 5, 2018
Honour is earned this way... A lesson for us, a lesson for our so called pro democratic politicians— Aamer Inam (@AamerInam) June 5, 2018
@realDonaldTrump Take a small slice of this humble pie Donald. #MarkRutte— Arturo Pardo (@elchivopardo) June 5, 2018
Though many remained skeptical and wondered if the gesture was just for the cameras.
if they're recording, it's surely a PR.— Emir Tanrikulu (@Emir_Tanrikulu) June 4, 2018
it may be a publicity stunt, but I still will still pic.twitter.com/jXGf5c8GpV— Murat Turkson (@turks0n) June 4, 2018
This, however, isn't the first time Mark Rutte has been commended for doing something not expected from the Prime Minister of one of the wealthiest nations in the world. Last year, for a meeting with the Dutch king, the leader ditched his car and opted to cycle to the palace instead. Bicycles are a common mode of transport in Netherlands but Internet was impressed to see a head of state commute on the humble bicycle.
Our prime minister had a meeting with our king so he biked over and parked in front of the palace. pic.twitter.com/N5X4PXa5ku— Robert Gaal (@robertgaal) October 14, 2017
