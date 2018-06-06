Video: Dutch PM Mark Rutte Mops Floor After Spilling Coffee. Internet Is All Praise

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte inside the Dutch Parliament in The Hague

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte dropped his coffee cup today in Parliament, then cleaned up the mess himself under loud cheers of the Parliament's cleaners. pic.twitter.com/hHhcP24YHQ — Cees Van Beek (@ceesvanbeek) June 4, 2018

True democracy, true leadership, no luxuriousness, no circle of sycophants and apple-polishers, no protocol, true public servant not ruler, simple & humble style of politics

Dutch PM Rutte accidentally spilled his coffee and then did not hesitate to clean up the mess himself. pic.twitter.com/9MhkX7vAmI — Ameer Abbas (@ameerabbas84) June 5, 2018

You have to lead by example — venkat a iyer (@venkat_a_iyer) June 5, 2018

I would say he did what was expected of him, regardless of his function. — (@tthemistocleous) June 5, 2018

Honour is earned this way... A lesson for us, a lesson for our so called pro democratic politicians — Aamer Inam (@AamerInam) June 5, 2018

@realDonaldTrump Take a small slice of this humble pie Donald. #MarkRutte — Arturo Pardo (@elchivopardo) June 5, 2018

if they're recording, it's surely a PR. — Emir Tanrikulu (@Emir_Tanrikulu) June 4, 2018

it may be a publicity stunt, but I still will still pic.twitter.com/jXGf5c8GpV — Murat Turkson (@turks0n) June 4, 2018

Our prime minister had a meeting with our king so he biked over and parked in front of the palace. pic.twitter.com/N5X4PXa5ku — Robert Gaal (@robertgaal) October 14, 2017