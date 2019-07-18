Video: Driver Hits Accelerator Instead Of Brakes, Plunges Into River

A woman drove her car straight into a river in New Jersey.

A woman in New Jersey plunged her car into the Hackensack River on Tuesday afternoon after she hit the accelerator instead of the brakes. Footage released by the City of Hackensack Fire Department shows the moment the woman hit the accelerator pedal at the Spotless car wash, barreling right into the river.

"Car was leaving the car wash when the incident occurred - driver hit the gas on mistake," the City of Hackensack Fire Department said in a Facebook post, sharing pictures of the car submerged in water.

The fire department also shared CCTV footage of the incident. "The occupants of the car self extricated to the shoreline," they wrote. According to CBS, the car was being driven by a 64-year-old and also had a passenger - her daughter. They were helped out by a witness at the scene.

Fortunately, the two managed to escape serious injury. While the driver was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure, her daughter declined medical attention, reports NJ.com.

Take a look at the footage below:

The car was removed from water with the help of a towing company.

In a similar incident in China, an elderly woman accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes, leading to her sedan dangling from the fourth storey of a multi-level parking.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.