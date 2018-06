Car Hangs From 4th Floor Parking. Driver Hit Accelerator By Mistake

INCIDENT ALERT: @santamonicafd is on scene of a vehicle hanging off of the 4th floor of Parking Structure 5 on 1400blk of 4th St. Occupants unharmmed. USAR team is stabilizing vehicle and working to remove from the edge. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/EfwYmaYFcv - Santa Monica Fire (@santamonicafd) June 11, 2018

Incident Update: Vehicle has been safely removed. No injuries reported. @SantaMonicaPD are securing the area. 4th street will remain closed for approx. 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/dMFv8z6Cjt - Santa Monica Fire (@santamonicafd) June 11, 2018

A car dangling from the fourth storey of a multi-level parking was hoisted back up and the woman inside miraculously rescued without any injuries in California. The incident took place on Monday morning in Santa Monica. A photograph shared by the Santa Monica fire department shows the sedan dangling precariously off the edge of the parking.According to ABC News , the elderly woman who was driving the car says that she accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal, leading to her car crashing through the barriers of the parking garage and dangling over the edge."Everyone was sitting in suspense thinking any minute it's going to drop," witness Reign Bryant told NBC4 Fortunately, the woman was pulled to safety from the dangling car by a passerby, a tourist from France vacationing in California. Firefighters then secured the vehicle with cables to keep it from falling over, and a tow truck arrived at the scene to hoist the car back to the parking.Santa Monica fire department confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.Click for more trending news