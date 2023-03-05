Video: Cop Saves Woman's Life Who Slipped While Getting Off Moving Train

The incident took place at Kanpur Central railway station.

In a video that is making rounds on social media, a woman and her child slipped and fell while attempting to get off a moving train. The incident took place at Kanpur Central railway station on Saturday. However, they were both saved by the timely action of a police officer present on the platform.

The incident was captured on CCTV installed there and was shared on Instagram by Uttar Pradesh Police. The clip shows a woman throwing a bag on the platform and later attempting to exit the moving train with a child. As soon as she puts her leg on the platform, she loses balance, stumbles and falls down from the train along with the child. Within a few seconds, a police office is seen approaching the woman. He pulls the mother-son duo towards the platform and save her life.

Watch the video below:

They said in the caption, "Train(ed) to rescue- Saluting the heroic act of HC Shailendra of #UPGRP who saved a woman from falling off the railway track with incredible agility at Kanpur central railway stn. Boarding or disembarking a moving train can be fatal & should be avoided at all cost."

Since being shared, the short clip has amassed over 20,000 views and two thousand likes.

"Salute to young men," said a user.

A second user said, "Good work."

"Salute you @uppolice," commented a third person.

Also Read: Railways Shares Video Of How Train Cleaning Has Changed Over The Years

Unfortunately, this is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Although the Indian Railways has been cautioning people against getting on or off a moving train, some of them ignore this advice and end up paying the price.

A few months ago, a major mishap was averted at the Prayagraj station when a man's life was saved by an alert Government Railway Police constable. The man fell from a moving train while sitting on the gate of a coach.

Featured Video Of The Day Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan Celebrates 64th Birthday In Madhya Pradesh