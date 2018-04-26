Video: Bull Escapes Enclosure, Runs Through Streets And Shopping Mall

The animal suddenly appeared loose in the Andean city's Santiago district Tuesday, where it took out a man distracted by his cellphone, according to local television images.
As it continued its bid for freedom, the bull charged into a shopping center and lunged at several people, resulting in minor injuries.
The commotion finally ended when the exhausted creature paused, allowing a young man to secure it to a pole, according to the newspaper La Republica. It was later returned to its enclosure by city officials.
