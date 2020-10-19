Video: Assam Doctor Dances To 'Ghungroo' To Cheer Up Covid Patients

Clad in a full PPE kit, a doctor shakes a leg to the song 'Ghungroo'.

A doctor in Assam is winning hearts with his energetic performance to the song Ghungroo from the movie War. A video that is being widely circulated online shows Dr Arup Senapati dancing to the song while clad in a full PPE kit, apparently in a bid to cheer up COVID-19 patients at his Silchar hospital.

The video was shared on Twitter by Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad one day ago, and has since garnered over 2 lakh views on the microblogging platform.

According to Dr Ahmad, the video features ENT surgeon Dr Arup Senapati shaking a leg in front of COVID-19 patients at Silchar Medical College, Assam. In the video, the doctor can be seen dressed in full protective gear while showing off some impressive dance moves and even replicating Hritik Roshan's signature step from the song.

"Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam .

Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy," wrote Dr Ahmad while sharing the clip on Twitter.

Since being posted online, the video has garnered over 15,000 'likes' along with 2 lakh views and a ton of appreciative comments.

"He's too good. And salute to him and all the front line warriors holding up in these testing times. We are indebted," wrote one Twitter user.

"He is such a stunner!! Wow! Hats off to him! Under such stressful circumstances he is providing joy to everyone!" said another.

In June, a video of three doctors at Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital dancing to an old Hindi song while wearing PPE kits had gone viral on social media.