60s Song, Cooking - How Bengaluru COVID-19 Doctors Are Keep Up Spirits

Three doctors from the hospital are seen dancing on 60s' hit Hindi song.

Dancing on old songs, cooking for the staff, organising mehendi and drawing competition - this is how doctors are destressing themselves at Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital.

In a 46-second video clip, three doctors from the hospital are seen dancing on 60s' hit Hindi song "Likhe jo khat Tujhe".

The doctors, seen all covered with the PPE gear in the video, are dedicatedly deployed to the hospital's coronavirus ward.

They have been residing in the hospital premises for the past seven days.

Among the positive coronavirus patients in hospital, there are 18 children, and the doctors are organising various activities to keep their morale high.

"In addition to this, we have been organising mehndi competition for women patients and painting for kids. Winners are given prizes as well. Kids demand chocolates and carrom boards mostly, and I along with Dr Balaji Pie, cook food in our pantry for ourselves and other staffs as well," said Dr Asma Banu.

The videos of the team doctors dancing in the hospital are going viral on social media.

Karnataka has seen a spurt in coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, the state saw its biggest single-day spike with 388 new cases, taking the total number of infections in the state to 3,796, the health department said on Tuesday.