Celebrities And Their Fancy Wheels: The Latest Luxury Buys

Vicky Kaushal, in an Instagram post, shared an image of his new car: the Jaguar Land Rover.

In movies, we see actors driving around in expensive cars in exotic locations. Off the screen, too, their penchant for luxury vehicles is no less. From Arjun Kapoor to Vijay Varma and Ranveer Singh to Kartik Aryan, most Bollywood celebrities own a vehicle that, more often that now, echoes with their personal style. They are often spotted zipping around in these luxury wheels while visiting their friends and colleagues. The latest to join the bandwagon is actor Vicky Kaushal. In an Instagram post, he shared an image of his new car: the Jaguar Land Rover.

“Stunner,” commented actor Sayani Gupta on the post.

"Shotgun!! Congratulations mere Bhai!! Aise he Mehnat aur Tarakki karo (Keep working hard and succeed)!!" said Aditya Dhar, who directed Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Bollywood celebs are known for their love for owning mean machines.

Let's check out a few of the recent buys of some of our Bollywood celebrities.

Kartik Aryan

The actor gifted himself a Lamborghini Urus after recovering from coronavirus. In an Instagram post in April, he posed with the luxury vehicle. He captioned the post, “Kharid li… Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon (bought it, but I guess I am not cut out for such luxuries)”. The vehicle reportedly cost him a whopping Rs 4.5 crore.

Ranveer Singh

In May, Ranveer Singh, too, bought the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule, which was launched recently in India with a price tag of around Rs 3.43 crore. He also owns a red Lamborghini Urus, which he bought in 2019.

Arjun Kapoor

In April this year, the actor was spotted driving his brand-new SUV — a Land Rover Defender. After he parked the silver-coloured vehicle, the actor got out of it and greeted photographers standing outside his residence in Mumbai. Read more about it here.

Vijay Varma

Riding on the success of his last few releases, including the second season of Mirzapur, the actor bought himself a new SUV. In a post in May, the Gully Boy actor informed he had bought a new swanky sports utility vehicle (SUV).

“After stealing, fixing, driving, and selling cars onscreen…It's time I finally got my own. Say hello to my new Love Interest,” he captioned the post on Instagram.

So, what do you think of the addition of these multi-crore cars to the fleet of Bollywood stars' luxe wheels? Tell us in the comments section below.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)