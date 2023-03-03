Veterinary Doctor's Innovative Note Of Absence Reminds Internet Of 'Malgudi Days'

Many people appreciated the veterinary doctor's efforts.

A veterinary doctor's way of telling his patients about his leaves has sent people into nostalgia. As kids, all of us loved the renowned television programme Malgudi Days, which featured Swaminathan and his companions in the pre-Independence imaginary town of Malgudi, based on the works of RK Narayan.

Now, after seeing a reused sign outside his veterinarian's office, a user recalled watching the epic show. It led the user to feel that the doctor would be a good fit for a character in Malgudi Days due to his funny nature.

"My vet is a character who belongs to Malgudi Days. Some day, I might do a thread on him. But today, I feel like putting up a reusable sign like he does, and taking the day off," she said in the caption. The user, Ramki, also shared a picture of the note. It read, "On leave today. Will resume work on." The doctor had used an old notice that had Friday, Tuesday, Thursday, and some other dates crossed.

Take a look at the notice below:

My vet is a character who belongs to Malgudi Days. Some day, I might do a thread on him. But today, I feel like putting up a re-usable sign like he does, and taking the day off. pic.twitter.com/wUs8WxwJOI — Ramki (@ramkid) March 1, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 62,000 views and 700 likes.

"He's used gauze bandage to fix the note. maximum utilization," said a user.

"He's saving trees," added a second person.

A third person commented, "I already like him even though I don't know him at all."

"He is saving the planet. He would be running a very lean operation that is highly optimized," remarked a fourth person.

"He has the right priorities," said another user.

