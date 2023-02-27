Watch: Man Brings Dictionary To Shashi Tharoor's Nagaland Event, Internet Amused

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was interacting with the youth of Nagaland.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his eloquent English, routinely unleashes word-bombs in his speeches and social media that very few people comprehend. It is no lie that his use of lengthy and unusual English words frequently causes amused social media users to search for their definitions on Google.

As per details posted on social media, Mr Tharoor was attending a talk show called the Lungleng Show which was hosted by R Lungleng in Nagaland. In the session, the Congress MP was interacting with the youth of the state. However, a man, sitting in the audience section did something which amused the host. The man carried an Oxford dictionary with himself to the event to decipher the senior Congress leader's vocabulary.

In the video shared by Mr Lungleng, a dictionary is seen on the man's lap as he pans the camera to Mr Tharoor sitting on the stage.

"Someone in Nagaland literally brought Oxford Dictionary to my show to listen to Dr. @ShashiTharoor. Bringing Dictionary along was just a joke statement until I saw this," reads the caption of the post.

Someone in Nagaland literally brought Oxford Dictionary to my show to listen to Dr. @ShashiTharoor. 😅



Bringing Dictionary along was just a joke statement until I saw this. pic.twitter.com/Qiz3E2sv3i — R Lungleng (@rlungleng) February 26, 2023

Since being shared, the video has amassed over a thousand views. Many users couldn't help but post laughing emojis.

In the past, the author-politician-wordsmith has sent the internet to frantically search their dictionaries to see if some words actually exist. Mr Tharoor took a dig at the BJP with the word 'allodoxaphobia', which he explained was an irrational fear of opinions.

The Congress MP had earlier joked about with politician KT Rama Rao over the names of COVID-19 medications and added the strange term "floccinaucinihilipilification." The definition of the word given by the Oxford Dictionary is "the action or habit of estimating something as worthless."

He has previously baffled audiences with phrases like "farrago" and "troglodyte."

