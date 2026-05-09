US Mayor Fires Town's Entire Police Department For Upsetting His Wife

The mayor of a small Georgia town in the US is facing scrutiny after abruptly firing the entire police department. On Wednesday (May 6), Cohutta Mayor Ron Shinnick terminated all 10 employees following weeks of escalating tensions, reportedly sparked by officers discussing his wife on social media.

“The PD has been dissolved, and all personnel have been terminated,” a sign posted on the department's door announced, adding that residents were advised to rely on the county sheriff's office for law enforcement.

“They'll get a paycheck. We're not that way, and I appreciate their service, okay? It is time for a change,” Shinnick told the New York Post.

The storm kicked off last month when several officers lodged complaints that Ron's wife, Pam Shinnick, the town's former clerk, was continuing to work and had access to personal and classified information, despite having been fired. Pam was sacked last year after being accused of creating a "hostile work environment" in the town of less than 1,00 people.

After the formal complaints, the mayor held a joint press conference with Police Chief Greg Fowler and town attorney Brian Rayburn, claiming that the issue had been resolved through 'open dialogue and good-faith mediation'. However, a week later, the cops were fired.

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It is believed that tensions escalated after the police officers allegedly made critical or “inappropriate comments” about Pam on Facebook. Although it remains unclear at this stage what comments he was referring to.

“This all comes to personal vendetta from the mayor, and I wholeheartedly believe that. We took a stand for transparency, and as a result, every one of them has lost their jobs," said Sergeant Jeremy May, one of the police officers axed by Mayor Ron.

For now, the fired officers have been ordered to return all department equipment. The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is set to take over policing for the small town.