Police Constable Terminated From Service For Assisting Murder Accused

Cities | | Updated: May 26, 2019 03:18 IST
The murder accused Bhadu was killed in a police encounter in Punjab this year. (Representational)


Bikaner: 

A police constable was terminated from service for allegedly assisting and providing shelter to a murder accused, officials said on Saturday.

The accused constable, Praveen, was involved in several criminal acts and provided shelter to notorious criminal and murder accused Ankit Bhadu last year, they said.

Praveen had allegedly provided Bhadu a vehicle, mobile phones and other facilities after Bhadu murdered a man in Sriganganagar, they said.

"The constable has been terminated from service after approval from the police headquarters," Bikaner senior police official Pradeep Mohan Sharma said.

Bhadu was killed in a police encounter in Punjab in February this year.

