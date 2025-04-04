Instagram Popular Punjab Constable Amandeep Kaur Caught With 17 Grams Heroin

Punjab Police on Thursday dismissed senior woman constable Amandeep Kaur, a day after she was arrested for carrying 17.71 grams of heroin. Ms Kaur was arrested amid the Punjab government's ongoing anti-drug drive, 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh,' following a tip-off.

Police, along with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), caught Ms Kaur's SUV, a Mahindra Thar, near the Badal flyover in Bathinda, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Harbans Singh, said.

"In a joint operation, we cordoned off the area under the Badal flyover. When we stopped a Thar and questioned the driver, it was a named Amandeep. She was accompanied by a man named Jaswant Singh. Upon searching the vehicle, we found 17.71 grams of heroin," said Harbans Singh Dhaliwal.

Ms Kaur was deployed with the Mansa police and was attached to Bathinda Police Lines at the time of her arrest.

The constable has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"Insta Queen" Amandeep Kaur

The police constable, who goes by the name "police_kaurdeep" on social media, regularly posts reels featuring her Thar. In most of the videos, Ms Kaur can be seen in her uniform, humming popular Punjabi songs while wearing big shades and a fancy watch. She can also be seen carrying an expensive iPhone. Ms Kaur has over 37,000 followers on Instagram.

An order by the state Director General of Police (DGP) directs officers to refrain from posting content that shows them "modelling in uniform".

Ms Kaur has posted videos featuring Sidhu Moosewala's songs, calling for justice for the singer who was shot dead.

Controversy

A woman named Gurmeet Kaur has questioned Ms Kaur's flamboyant lifestyle, alleging she owns a house worth Rs 2 crore, a couple of cars and a watch worth a lakh. In a video on Facebook, Gurmeet Kaur claimed that Amandeep Kaur was in a live-in relationship with her husband, Balwinder Singh, an ambulance driver.

Ms Kaur and Mr Singh would use the ambulance to sell heroin, alleged Gurmeet Kaur, adding that she did inform the Police about it, but no action was taken.

The police are investigating where Ms Kaur got the drugs from and where she was taking them.