"Siddaramaiah Hit Lottery": Karnataka Congress MLA's Leaked Video Amid Tussle

Hours after the Congress tried to send an 'all is well' message and ruled out any plan to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister, a leaked video of a senior Congress leader has triggered a fresh fire in power corridors. Visuals of three-time MLA BR Patil speaking over the phone have sparked a massive row as the Congress high command races against time in its political firefight.

In a video said to be from Krishnaraja Pete in Mandya, where Mr Patil was on a visit, he is heard saying, "Siddaramaiah hit a lottery. I was the one who introduced him to Sonia Gandhi. His fortunes were good and he became the Chief Minister. I have no Godfather or God. I met (Randeep Singh) Surjewala and said everything I had to. They heard me out with patience, let's see what happens."

The video has emerged hours after Mr Surjewala, who the Congress high command has rushed to Bengaluru as a troubleshooter, told the media that no leadership change plan had come up in his discussions with MLAs. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, whose supporters have been demanding his elevation to the top post, sat next to Mr Surjewala as he spoke.

Speaking to NDTV after Mr Surjewala's interaction with the media, Mr Shivakumar said he does not want MLAs to "bat for me" and asked them to focus on ensuring the party retains power in the 2028 Assembly election.

Among the MLAs who has spoken out in Mr Shivakumar's support is Iqbal Hussain, who said 100 out of 138 Congress MLAs are backing the Deputy Chief Minister. He has also warned that if the high command does not change the Chief Minister, the Congress may not return to power in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah yesterday trashed the buzz over a possible leadership change. Speaking in Mysuru, he said the Congress government will remain "as solid as a rock" for five years. Mr Shivakumar at his side, he told the media, "This government will be as solid as a 'bande' (rock) for five years." The Chief Minister's supporters often call him 'bande'.

When the media asked him about his ties with Mr Shivakumar, he held the Deputy Chief Minister's hand to show unity and said, "We are on good terms." Asked if attempts were being made to drive a wedge between them, he said, "We don't listen to what others say."

The current unrest over the Chief Minister post goes back to the 2023 election result in which Congress scored a thumping win. At the time, Mr Shivakumar was considered a strong contender for the top post for his role in the Congress win. Eventually, the Congress leadership managed to convince him to settle for the Deputy Chief Minister and state party chief posts. Some reports had then claimed that an agreement of rotational chief ministership had been reached, but this was never confirmed.

Sources in the Congress have said key changes in the state Congress unit and the cabinet are likely and discussions are being held. Mr Shivakumar, the sources said, doesn't want a cabinet reshuffle. Siddaramaiah, however, is in favour of a rejig because it will firmly place him as the Chief Minister for the rest of the government's term, which ends in 2028, they added.