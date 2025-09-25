US Doctor Reveals The "Biggest Mistake" Hurting Your Brain Health, Offers Tips To Fix It

In a recent episode of longevity researcher Dan Buettner's podcast, Live to 100, California-based psychiatrist Dr Daniel Amen highlighted that the biggest mistake Americans make regarding brain health is not thinking about it at all. Mr Buettner, known for popularising the term “blue zones,” discussed strategies for a longer life through better brain health with Dr Amen.

"They don't think about it. They never really develop a relationship with [their brain]. And it's arguably the most important relationship you will ever have," Dr Amen said.

Despite years of psychiatric training, Dr Amen said that he didn't prioritise his own brain health until 1991, when he began offering brain imaging at his clinics. After scanning his own brain, he discovered it was not in optimal condition.

"In 1991, I was already a double board-certified psychiatrist. I'm a physician. I was the top student in neuroscience and medical school, and I didn't care about my brain that much at all. I had bad habits. I was only getting four hours of sleep at night. I was overweight, and I had just never really thought about the physical health of my brain," he said.

To enhance his brain health, Dr Amen transformed his daily habits and committed to sharing his insights widely. He has authored multiple books on the subject, including 'Change Your Brain, Change Your Pain', set for release later this year.

Here are some practices that he recommends for a healthy brain:

Exercise

Learn new things

Get omega-3 fatty acids in your diet

Avoid pro-inflammatory foods like sugar and processed foods

Know your genetic health history, and start a prevention plan to avoid developing conditions that run in your family

Get enough sleep

Don't text and drive: “You're more likely to get a head injury,” in a car accident, which can have effects on the brain, he said.

Avoid toxins like drugs and too much alcohol

Detoxify your body, especially through the use of saunas

Don't believe everything your mind tells you “from a mental health standpoint.” Just because your brain is telling you negative things about yourself doesn't mean they're true.

Know your vitamin D levels, and improve them if needed

Get your hormone levels tested

The doctor emphasised the importance of learning to love and care for your brain by nurturing it and avoiding harmful influences.