US Couple Breaks Into Restaurant, Engages In Sexual Activity, Then Robs The Place

A couple in the United States broke into a restaurant with the intention to rob it, but before pulling off the heist, they had sex, which was caught on security camera, the New York Post reported.

The bizarre incident that happened early Saturday morning at around 3:50 am (local time) at Mon Cheri in the Old Town section of Scottsdale, Arizona, is being probed by Scottsdale police.

The security footage showed a man and a woman entering the property, engaging in sexual activity in a rose-flower-decor photo-wall near the patio area of the restaurant before the burglary.

After their intimate act, they entered the restaurant and stole items. They stole about $450 in cash and an iPhone 5, which was reportedly used by a staff member. They also took a bottle of liquor and damaged two doors and forced open a cash register.

The restaurant is a beautiful and Instagram-friendly spot with floral decor and a rose photo wall. The place is popular for dates and bachelorette parties. As quoted in the report, owner Lexi Caliskan said that the incident was "bizarre... violating... really just weird."

"They got caught in the moment, there's roses everywhere, maybe it was kind of romantic, but modern-day Bonnie and Clyde," Caliskan told ABC15 Arizona.

"The first thing I noticed was that the whole stand was totally, like, torn apart. There was things all over."

The footage reportedly captured clear facial images of the suspects as they removed their masks for a moment. The restaurant also posted footage on social media asking if anyone recognised the suspects.

So far, the authorities have not identified the suspects.