Shocking Video Shows Dogs Of Chernobyl Turn Bright Blue

Shocking images from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant area showed several dogs with bright blue fur. The images were shared by an organisation named Dogs of Chernobyl, who are the caretakers of these dogs.

These dogs are the descendants of pets that were left behind after the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster. They have also become an unlikely symbol of survival in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, where wildlife has thrived in the absence of human activity.

Watch the video here:

Also Read | On Chhath, Woman Meets Friend After 32 Years: "Universe Finds A Way"

The organisation has taken care of these dogs and continues to do so. The group provides medical treatment, food and shelter to around 700 dogs living within the 18-square-mile exclusion zone.

The organisation said that during a recent routine sterilisation and medical checks, the team found three dogs with vibrant blue fur.

Locals reported that the dogs appeared normal just a week earlier. The team was puzzled by the sudden colour change.

Also Read | 7 Reasons Why Harvard Scientist Believes Interstellar Comet Could Be Alien Technology

The caretakers suspect that the dogs may have come into contact with an unknown chemical substance, which could have caused the blue colouration.

Scientists are also exploring other possibilities, including exposure to industrial chemicals or heavy metals in the environment. Researchers are collecting fur, skin, and blood samples for testing.

"We do not know the reason and we are attempting to catch them so we can find out what is happening. Most likely they're getting into some sort of chemical. They seem to be very active and at this point we have not been able to catch them," the organisation aid in the post.

Despite their unusual appearance, the blue dogs looked "very active and healthy".