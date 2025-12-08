US Comedian Goes Viral After Getting Entire Subway Car To Sing 'Happy Birthday'

A routine New York City subway ride turned unexpectedly festive when American comedian Tom Kelly encouraged an entire carriage of commuters to join him in a spirited birthday tribute for his sister-in-law.

In a video posted on Instagram, Kelly is seen addressing passengers inside a moving train, politely asking for their attention before explaining his mission. "I'm making a birthday video to convince my sister-in-law, Janine, to visit New York," he announces, before launching into an enthusiastic rendition of "Happy Birthday."

Watch the video here:

What starts as a solo begins to swell as amused commuters quickly join in. Within moments, the entire carriage erupts into a cheerful singalong, creating a rare moment of unity on an otherwise ordinary commute.

As the voices grow louder, Kelly beams with excitement, cheering the crowd on and calling out to Janine through the camera. "They're singing for you, Janine! You're the best sister-in-law ever," he says, drawing laughter, applause and claps from fellow riders.

The lively chant ends with Kelly encouraging her once more: "New York is cheering for you, Janine. Come to New York!"

The clip, captioned "New York City Subway comes together to wish my sister-in-law a happy birthday", has since delighted viewers online for its warm and spontaneous energy. The clip, which has already garnered nearly 2 lakh views, has sparked a flood of enthusiastic reactions online.

One user commented, "This is so cool. Happy birthday, Janine." Another viewer playfully added, "This is amazing; can you do it again tomorrow? It's my birthday."

Several users expressed their surprise and delight. "I can't believe everyone actually joined in," one person laughed, while another chimed in, "I would've sung along too." Others simply shared their appreciation, with comments like "Amazing, love it," and one viewer from the Jersey Shore urging, "Janine, I'm watching this from here, and I just want to tell you, go to New York!"