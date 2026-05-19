US Baker Sets Rs 57,000 Cake On Fire After Client Learns Of Boyfriend's Affair: "We Don't Like Cheaters"

A baker in Louisiana received an unusual request after a client cancelled her boyfriend's birthday celebration upon allegedly discovering his infidelity on the day the cake was ready for delivery. The custom-made cake, worth $600 (around Rs 57,000) and designed to serve 75 guests, was no longer needed for the party. Instead of collecting it, the client reportedly asked the baker to destroy it on camera and even offered an extra $100 for the video. Rather than smashing the cake, the baker decided to set it on fire. In a viral Instagram clip, the massive dessert is seen engulfed in flames as the frosting bubbles and eventually turns black.

"Hey, coworkers, my client found her boyfriend had cheated on her the same day she was supposed to come pick up this big-ass cake for him," Julie Fradella said in the clip.

Before burning the cake, Julie addressed the birthday celebrant in the video, sarcastically wishing him a happy birthday while calling out his alleged cheating. "Jonathan, it's Julie with The Sweet Hustle. Just want to wish you a happy birthday. Had so much fun making this cake for your party tonight. It's just one thing. Cheaters, Jonathan, we don't like cheaters," she said.

She later said the client did not share details about how she discovered the alleged affair but made it clear she no longer wanted him to have the cake.

"And before y'all come telling me about a chargeback. She was my client. She is who I invoiced. She is the cardholder. I am doing what my client requested. Now how he paid her is none of my business. The legalities are covered. Trust me. But, baby, this was my type of carrying on. I hate that she had to go through that but I think all of us can relate, unfortunately. Baby, a big old party with no cake. This cake was set to serve 75," she wrote in the caption of the clip shared on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The dramatic video quickly gained traction online, with viewers reacting to the fiery act of revenge. Many described the burning cake as a symbolic end to the relationship, while others debated whether destroying such an expensive dessert was justified. Several others also admitted they had never witnessed a cake being burned before.

One user said, "Never seen a cake on fire before... Now I can check that off the list. That was oddly satisfying. Set off more."

Another commented, "Customer satisfaction 12/10." A third said, "1... You are my hero. 2... I didn't know cakes can burn!"

A fourth added, "Next time you could throw a few little firecrackers in there. Not the big sky ones the smaller ones and push them into it then douse it in gasoline and light it. You might get a little explosion."