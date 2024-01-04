Woman Takes Revenge On Cheating Boyfriend By Reporting Him For Unpaid Taxes

Ava Louise is an OnlyFans model.

A woman is going viral on social media for sharing here innovative revenge plot against cheating boyfriend. Ava Louise, an OnlyFans model, posted a video on TikTok in which she claimed she reported the man to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States government for unpaid taxes. According to Distractify, the video she posted has gone massively viral, amassing over 3.8 million views. It appears that Ms Louise fulfilled the conditions mentioned on the IRS website to receive the award.

As per Distractify, the OnlyFans model said in the video, "When my ex confided in me he never paid his taxes, then cheated on me a few months later I reported him to the IRS and collected over 100k in reward money. I'm spending his money daily while he's facing years in jail. The female rage is a powerful thing."

According to the claim shared by Ms Louise, she pocketed around Rs 83 lakh by reporting her ex-boyfriend for unpaid taxes.

What is the IRS whistleblower programme?

Going by Ms Louise's account, she appears to have made use of the whistleblower programme of the agency that is responsible for collecting taxes and enforcing tax laws.

According to IRS website, the Whistleblower Office pays monetary awards to eligible individuals whose information is used by the agency. "The award percentage depends on several factors, but generally falls between 15 and 30 percent of the proceeds collected and attributable to the whistleblower's information," it further says.

To become eligible, a person has to submit a claim of non-compliance exceeding over $2,000,000 by an individual. Further, the accused should have a gross annual income of over $200,000 "for at least one of the tax years in question".

This is not the first time that such an incident has gone viral on social media. In June 2023, three women in China teamed up to expose a man who posed as a love interest and cheated them of 100,000 yuan (Rs 11,67,982).

According to a report in South China Morning Post (SCMP), the Shanghai man has received two years and six months in jail.

A year before that, a woman in the US tracked her cheating boyfriend using Apple's AirTag and ran over him with a car in front of a bar. She was arrested and charged with murder.