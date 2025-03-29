US Baby Brand Offers 'Breast Milk Ice Cream' To Customers. Internet Reacts

Frida, a popular baby brand in the US has announced that it will be launching a breast milk-flavoured ice cream to celebrate the release of its 2-in-1 manual breast pump. Akin to an actual pregnancy, the customers who want to taste the breast milk ice cream will have to wait nine months from the date of announcement made by Frida.

As per a press release, the brand wants to answer the question that "everyone's secretly wondered". What does breast milk actually taste like?

While the marketing makes it seem like Frida will be giving away ice cream made from real breast milk, it is simply not the case. Since actual breast milk is not approved by food regulators in the US, the brand says the ice cream will closely mimic the "goodness" of breast milk. It will contain several nutrients and may taste sweet and nutty with a hint of salt.

"The ice cream will be a pitch perfect representation of the sweet, creamy, nutrient packed goodness we've all wanted to try but have been afraid to ask and will include some of its same nutrients including fats (Omega-3 brain fuel!), carbs (energy-boosting lactose), important vitamins (iron, calcium, Vitamin B and D, and zinc), plus lots of H2O for hydration," the company said, urging customers to pre-order the 'dessert' on its website.

Social media reacts

As the post went viral, social media users expressed amusement with a section claiming that it might be an April fool's prank from the brand in adavance.

"I feel like this was supposed to be announced on April fools day," said one user while another added: "I'm going to judge anyone that I see buys this."

A third commented: "I mean why is this so shocking when ice cream is literally made from a cow's breast milk?"

The company has confirmed that that it was indeed launching the product and anticipated a "strong demand" for it from the public.