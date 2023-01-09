Urvashi Rautela's Mother Shares Pic Of Hospital Where Rishabh Pant Is Admitted, Fans React

Many users considered her post to be a publicity stunt.

On December 30, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with in a tragic car accident in Uttarakhand. The cricketer was moved to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, where the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) took charge of his treatment. His fans and well-wishers have been praying for his quick recovery. Urvashi Rautela, who is has been in the news for curious back-and-forth with the cricketer on social media, had posted a picture of the hospital where he is being treated. Now, joining Urvashi is her mother, Meera Rautela, who also posted a new picture of the hospital building. Captioning the same, she wrote, "Every thing is all right don't worry beta @urvashirautela."

The second picture in her post features her standing outside a temple, hinting that she is praying for the cricketer. Many users were surprised to see Mrs Rautela's post.

One user commented, "WhatsApp ya call krke bh ye baat btaya ja sakta hai (You could have conveyed the same thing to Urvashi over a call or WhatsApp)." Mrs Rautela responded to the user and said, "You fool, how would you have known this."

"We dont need public figures like these. we need to make sure they get so much publicity that they get tired of it!!" said another person.

A third user stated, "what a publicity stunt by these mother and daughter... he was always right " they're gaining fame and publicity by using my name".

Shortly after hearing about Rishabh's Pant's vehicle accident, Urvashi had said on Twitter that she was "pray(ing)" for the well-being of the person and their family. Fans said that the actor was referring to Rishabh Pant even though she didn't mention his name.

Featured Video Of The Day Rahul Gandhi Answers Question About His "Reinvention"