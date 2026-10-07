UP Woman Scolded By Husband For Her English Video Gets A Shout-Out From Priyanka Chopra: "Touched My Heart"

Uttar Pradesh-based English content creator Yashoda Lodhi, popularly known as 'English with Dehati Madam', received a special shout-out from actor Priyanka Chopra. The actor recently shared one of Yashoda's videos on her Instagram Story, giving the rural English teacher and content creator a major boost on social media.

The recognition came after Yashoda recorded a video while working on her farm. She said her husband scolded her for making the video, but she continued recording and later posted it on Instagram. Soon after, Yashoda discovered that Priyanka had shared her video. "And then something truly unexpected happened," she said.

Yashoda later shared a video thanking Priyanka for the gesture and describing it as a special moment for her. "Priyanka Chopra Jonas ma'am shared my video on her story, and she has made my day really special for me," Yashoda said. After the shoutout, her social media following grew rapidly, with her Instagram account now having more than 583,000 followers. Her YouTube channel also has more than 400,000 followers.

Watch the video here:

In the caption of the video, she said that she does not own a television at home and does not closely follow celebrities. Because of this, she initially did not realise how much attention her videos had started receiving from well-known personalities.

"From a village girl working in her fields to seeing my small piece of content to reach someone I admire so much. The moment is truly special. A very special thank you to Priyanka Chopra Jonas ma 'am for... appreciating, noticing and for sharing my work. Your small gesture, your one small gesture has given me immense happiness and motivation to keep moving, keep working, keep learning and keep creating and keep being myself so friends, I would say only one thing never underestimate your small efforts, you never know who is watching," she added.

Priyanka was not the only celebrity to notice her content. Actor Mrunal Thakur also shared one of Yashoda's videos on Instagram and praised her work. Actors Abhay Deol and R Madhavan have also shown support for her content.

Yashoda has built a large following by teaching spoken English in a simple and relatable way. She studied up to Class 12 and creates videos aimed at helping people, particularly those from rural and Hindi-speaking backgrounds, become more confident in English.