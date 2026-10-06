Woman, 26, Jumps Into Well With 4-Year-Old Son In UP, Both Die: Cops

A 26-year-old woman allegedly jumped into a well along with her four-year-old son on Monday, with police saying they have retrieved both bodies while the reasons behind the extreme step remain unknown.

The incident took place in Hardila locality under Jakhaura police station area.

Jakhaura Station House Officer Ram Prakash said Pooja, a resident of Jakhaura town, allegedly jumped into the well with her son.

On being alerted, police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the well before sent them for post-mortem, the SHO said.

The reason behind the alleged suicide was not immediately known, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

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