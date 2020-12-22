Two Passengers Open Cabin Door, Slide Out Of Moving Plane With Their Dog

Two passengers slid out of a Delta Air Lines flight with their dog (Representative Image)

Two passengers and a dog used the emergency slide to slip out of a moving Delta Air Lines airplane at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York. The passengers opened a cabin door, activating the emergency slide, even as their plane was taxiing out of the runway on Monday morning, according to the New York Post. They then used the emergency slide to deplane with their large service dog.

One of the passengers - Antonio Murdock - told told Port Authority police that his post-traumatic stress disorder was triggered on the plane. The 31-year-old and his companion, 23-year-old Brianna Greco, were arrested in the incident.

Brian Plummer, an eyewitness to the incident, told The New York Times that as Flight 462 began to move, Mr Murdock ignored a flight attendant's instructions to sit and stood up saying that he had post-traumatic stress disorder.

"If I sit down, I'll freak out," the man said, according to Mr Plummer.

He and his companion had also changed seats several times while the plane was preparing to depart, Mr Plummer said.

After the couple and their dog exited the plane, the aircraft returned to the gate and other passengers were deplaned, Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant told CNN. The passengers were accommodated on other flights and no one was injured in the incident.

Mr Murdock and Ms Greco were charged with criminal trespass, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration.

