Video: Delta Airlines Boeing 767 Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Catches Fire

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta had to make an emergency landing back to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after an engine reportedly caught fire shortly after take-off on Friday. In the video, Flight DL446, operated by a Boeing 767-400 (registration N836MH), can be seen mid-flight with flames coming from the aircraft's left engine.

However, no injuries were reported and fire crews extinguished the fire on the runway.

According to a report by Aviation A2Z, the aircraft had just taken off from the airport when the engine caught fire. The flight crew announced an emergency and prepared to return to the airport. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) guided the plane back to the airport and alerted the emergency services on the ground.

Flightradar24 data shows that DL446 initially climbed out over the Pacific before circling back inland over Downey and Paramount areas, allowing time for the crew to complete checklists and prepare for a safe landing. The aircraft maintained a controlled altitude and speed during the maneuver.

Passengers described that the captain announced that fire crews were "verifying that the engine fire is out."

The cause of the fire is still unknown and the Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation into the incident. The aircraft is almost 25 years old and is powered by two General Electric CF6 engines.

"Delta flight 446 returned to Los Angeles shortly after departure following an indication of an issue with the aircraft's left engine," a Delta Air Lines spokesperson told the BBC.

This is not the first time Delta faced such an issue this year. In April, another Delta aircraft caught fire at Orlando International Airport. Delta Air Lines Flight 1213, the engine of the aircraft, caught fire on the ramp while it was preparing to depart for Atlanta.

The aircraft was an Airbus A330, which carried 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants, and two pilots at the time. No injuries were reported.

