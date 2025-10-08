Airbus A320 Shoots Past Boeing 737 To Become Most-Delivered Jet Plane Ever

Europe's Airbus just crossed a major aviation milestone. Its A320 family has officially overtaken Boeing 737 to become the most-delivered jetliner in history.

The record broke this week when Airbus handed over a jet to the Saudi airline Flynas. With that, the total A320 deliveries reached 12,260 since the model first entered service in 1988, according to UK-based consultancy Cirium.

Airbus A320

Airbus did not immediately issue a comment on the data, which was tracked by aircraft supply analyst Rob Morris.

Together, Airbus and Boeing have delivered over 25,000 single-aisle jets so far. These aircraft were first meant for connecting passengers to big hubs, but later became the backbone of low-cost carriers.

Interestingly, Airbus found its biggest growth when Boeing reduced output after the post-9/11 travel slump. That strategic moment helped Airbus reach where it stands today – already the world's largest plane maker by annual deliveries. This new record is just another high point in a four-decade-long transatlantic rivalry.

How Airbus Took A Bold Bet That Changed Everything

The A320 story began back in 1984. Many doubted whether Airbus could even survive another decade after struggling with its earlier wide-body planes. But Airbus engineers in France's Toulouse took a bold step – they introduced fly-by-wire controls, a system that replaced manual flight operations with computer inputs.

It was new, and not everyone liked it at first. But the technology soon became a standard in the aviation sector. The first A320 took flight three years later in 1987, setting the foundation for Airbus's future. The company now even builds planes in the U.S. and China.

Boeing's 737: A Longtime Leader

Boeing, on the other hand, had long ruled the skies with its 737. First launched in the 1960s, it remained the world's best-selling aircraft for decades. Airlines depended on the model for its reliability, performance, and economics.

Boeing 737

The 737 became a workhorse for both full-service and budget carriers. But things changed after two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, which grounded the 737 Max fleet worldwide.

Boeing Plans New Aeroplane To Succeed 737 Max

Meanwhile, Boeing seems to be preparing for what comes next. The Wall Street Journal reported that the company has started early work on a next-generation single-aisle jet that could eventually replace the 737 Max. The project is still in its early design phase and includes talks with engine makers.

For now, Airbus celebrates its win. But with Boeing quietly working on a new jet, the next round of this aviation rivalry might already be warming up.