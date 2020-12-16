Man Climbs Airplane Wing Right Before Takeoff In Bizarre Video

Alejandro Carlson climbed onto the wing of an airplane in Las Vegas.

Police in Las Vegas arrested a man who climbed onto the wing of an airplane right before takeoff on Saturday. According to ABC News, the man - identified as Alejandro Carlson - got onto the tarmac at McCarran International Airport and managed to climb the wing of an Alaska Airlines plane. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that he seemed to have climbed over the airport's fence to reach the plane.

The flight to Oregon was grounded as a result of the 41-year-old's stunt, which lasted 45 minutes as he walked along the plane's wing and even took off his shoes and socks before eventually losing his balance and falling to the tarmac.

Videos filmed by passengers inside the airplane have captured the bizarre incident. "It was definitely one of the strangest things I've ever seen in my life," Erin Evans, a passenger on the plane, told ABC News.

Footage of Alejandro Carlson's stunt has gone viral on social media, collecting hundreds of shocked and angry responses.

Alaska Airlines, in a statement obtained by USA TODAY, said that the flight "was preparing for take-off when the pilot noticed an individual advancing towards the aircraft. The pilots notified the tower. Law enforcement was dispatched and [was] able to apprehend the individual."

Alejandro Carlson was apprehended by police officers after he fell off the wing. He was treated for minor injuries and booked into the Clark County Jail for trespassing and disregard for public safety.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.