Watch: Man Grabs Woman's Hair On Alaska Airlines Flight, Attendant Pummels Him

An Alaska Airlines flight attendant punched a man multiple times in the chest after he pulled a woman's hair moments before the takeoff. The disturbing incident took place on Alaska Airlines Flight 2221 at California's Oakland International Airport on February 1 at 10:35 am. The flight was set to depart for Portland, Oregon.



A video showing the man grabbing a woman's hair and a male flight attendant stepping in to pull him away went viral. The passenger's refusal to let go forced the flight attendant to punch him in the throat and torso.



The man began howling and screaming as the flight attendant helped the woman out of her seat. Another flight attendant quickly came to assist and helped the woman move away from the unruly passenger to a safer place.

Alaska Airlines Flight 2221 incident Oakland, CA 2/1/2024 ~10:35 am pic.twitter.com/ND7g1YqUVz — chad_bro_chill_17 (@walterizzle) February 1, 2025

After the chaotic incident, the plane returned to the gate at Oakland International Airport, and the flight was ultimately cancelled. The man was restrained for several minutes by the crew before authorities arrived. He was arrested and taken into custody, facing charges for his violent behaviour.



Alaska Airlines issued a statement after the incident and banned the man from all future flights with the company. The airline stated that the man appeared to be experiencing a violent medical episode, which involved an ongoing physical assault against other passengers and the crew.



Appreciating the crew's quick actions, the airline said, the crew responded to the chaotic situation swiftly and kept all guests safe until law enforcement could intervene, as per The NY Post.



The statement also confirmed that the man has been banned from both Alaska and Horizon Airlines due to the nature of the physical assault.