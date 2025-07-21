Advertisement

Delta Pilot "Aggressively" Moves To Avoid B-52 Bomber, Then Apologises

The pilot apologised to passengers after landing, ABC said in a report Sunday, citing a recording of remarks by the pilot, who it didn't identify.

The plane had departed from Minneapolis (Representational Image)
  • Delta Air Lines regional jet made an aggressive manoeuvre to avoid a B-52 bomber in North Dakota
  • The incident occurred on July 18 during approach to Minot Air Force Base
  • SkyWest, the operator of the flight, is investigating the incident
A Delta Air Lines Inc. regional jet made an "aggressive manoeuvre" to avoid a midair collision with a B-52 bomber in North Dakota last week, ABC News reported, citing a pilot.

The July 18 incident is being investigated by SkyWest, which operated the flight. The pilot apologised to passengers after landing, ABC said in a report Sunday, citing a recording of remarks by the pilot, who it didn't identify.

The plane had departed from Minneapolis and was on approach to Minot, North Dakota, home to an Air Force base with B-52 bombers, ABC said. The Air Force didn't release any information to ABC on the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

