Delta Pilot "Aggressively" Moves To Avoid B-52 Bomber, Then Apologises

A Delta Air Lines Inc. regional jet made an "aggressive manoeuvre" to avoid a midair collision with a B-52 bomber in North Dakota last week, ABC News reported, citing a pilot.

The July 18 incident is being investigated by SkyWest, which operated the flight. The pilot apologised to passengers after landing, ABC said in a report Sunday, citing a recording of remarks by the pilot, who it didn't identify.

The plane had departed from Minneapolis and was on approach to Minot, North Dakota, home to an Air Force base with B-52 bombers, ABC said. The Air Force didn't release any information to ABC on the incident.

