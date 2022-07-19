Twitter User Said Beaten Up By Woman's Husband For 'I Like You' Message. Got Epic Response From Police

The police's response has won the internet.

The Punjab Police has gave a brilliant reply to a Twitter user who claimed that he was beaten up by man for sending "I like you" message to his wife. The Twitter user said he was worried about his safety and sought the police's help. Hours later, he deleted the tweet but its screenshot is now circulating on the internet.

In his now-deleted tweet to the police, user Sushant Dutt said, "Sir I send "I Like u" message to someone, her husband came and beaten me badly yesterday night, even I apologize again and again. But now I m worried about by Safety, plz do the needful, plz help and Safe my life, Today they might be attack again: #PS D-Division Amritsar."

According to his Twitter bio, Mr Dutt is a Right to Information (RTI) activist.

In its reply, the Punjab Police said, "Not sure what you were expecting on your unwarranted message to a woman, but they should not have beaten you up. They should have reported you to us and we would have served you right under right sections of law. Both these offences will be duly taken care of as per law!"

Not sure what you were expecting on your unwarranted message to a woman, but they should not have beaten you up. They should have reported you to us and we would have served you right under right sections of law.



Both these offences will be duly taken care of as per law! https://t.co/qGmXNvubcO — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) July 19, 2022

In another tweet, the police asked Mr Dutt to "visit the nearest PS and lodge the complaint".

Twitter users liked the police's response and posted many laughter emojis mocking the man.

"Best police," said a user. "Perfect," said another.

"You sent an "I Like You" message to someone's wife and expected her husband not to react. What you did calls for such action," a third Twitter user said.

The police's response has been liked by 185 Twitter users.